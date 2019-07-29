Cobblers squad assessed: A player-by-player guide to Keith Curle's new-look squad
Twelve new players have walked through the PTS gates this summer while nine have gone the other way, but just how are the Cobblers shaping up ahead of their 2019/20 Sky Bet League Two campaign?
Here, we assess the options at Keith Curle's disposal heading into Saturday's opening game of the season against Walsall...
1. David Cornell
Number one throughout the entirety of last season, Cornell faces a tougher battle to retain the shirt this campaign. Was steady for the most part last year but Arnold is lurking and could well start against Walsall.
His arrival this summer means the Cobblers now have stronger competition and better depth in the goalkeeping department. Both are solid and reliable 'keepers, though Arnold hasn't dropped down a division to sit on the bench.
Not one of the headline signings but he's gone about his work with quiet efficiency in pre-season. Capable of playing at full-back or wing-back and his athleticism will offer an extra dimension down the right flank this season.
Brought in to provide balance and attacking impetus to Town's left side, something that was missing last season. Has a dangerous cross on him - as seen at times in pre-season - and can play in a variety of positions if needed.