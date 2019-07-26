Cobblers snap up central defender Wharton on season-long loan

The Cobblers have strengthened their defensive unit with the signing of Blackburn Rovers' Scott Wharton on a season-long loan deal.

The central defender is 21-years-old, and was part of two promotion-winning squads last season.

He spent the first half of the season on loan at Sky Bet League champions Lincoln City, and the second half of the campaign at Bury, who finished runners-up.

The Blackburn-born youngster made 16 appearances for Lincoln, and 15 for Bury.

Wharton made three appearances against the Cobblers, starting for Lincoln on the first day of the season at the PTS Academy Stadium, and then playing for the Shakers in their 3-1 win over Town at Gigg Lane in April.

He was also a late Imps substitute in their 3-2 FA Cup first round success over Keith Curle's men in November.

Wharton has made five starts and one substitute for Blackburn, those matches coming at the start of the 2016/17 and 2017/18 seasons, and as well as two loans with Lincoln and his spell with Bury, he has also spent a loan spell at Cambridge United.

In all, he has made 55 senior starts and nine substitute appearances, scoring seven goals.

He becomes the Cobblers' 12th new signing of the summer.