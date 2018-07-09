Cobblers sign right-back Hakeem Odoffin following his release from Wolverhampton Wanderers

The Cobblers have strengthened their squad with the signing of former Wolverhampton Wanderers right-back Hakeem Odoffin.

The 20-year-old was released by the Molineux club last month, and Town boss Dean Austin has moved quickly to acquire the services of the Tottenham Hotspur youth product.

After being released by Spurs as a 15-year-old, Odoffin signed briefly for Reading, before moving to Barnet in the summer of 2014, where he made his senior debut in an FA Cup tie at Newport County.

He made just one Sky Bet League Two appearance for the Bees, and it was at Sixfields, as he came on as a 72nd-minute substitute in a 3-0 defeat to a Cobblers team on its way to the title under Chris Wilder.

Wolves saw something they liked in the then 18-year-old as they signed Odoffin from Barnet in July, 2016, and added him to their Under-23 squad.

The 6ft 3in tall defender failed to make a first team appearance while at Wolves, but spent the last six months of the 2016/17 season on loan at National League side Eastleigh, playing 21 times.

In the season just gone, Odoffin was a regular member in the Wolves Under-23s team in Premier League 2 Division Two, with the team finishing ninth out of 12 clubs.

The signing of Odoffin means that Aaron Phillips, who has been training with the club for the past two weeks, will not be offered a new contract by Dean Austin.

The former Coventry City right-back suffered a serious thigh injury last August and hasn’t played since, and he will now have to try and find a new club.