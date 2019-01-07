Cobblers sign Brighton wing-back George Cox on loan until the end of the season

The Cobblers have signed Brighton & Hove Albion left-back George Cox on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old becomes Keith Curle’s first signing as Town boss, and is the first incomer to the club in the January transfer window.

Striker Kevin van Veen and midfielder Yaser Kasim both left the PTS Academy last week, and Curle has now brought in his first new face as he starts to reshape the squad he inherited from Dean Austin in October.

Cox is highly thought of at the Amex Stadium, but has yet to feature for the Brighton first team.

He is a regular in the Under-23 team that sits third in the Premier League 2 table, and has also made six appearances for the Seagulls’ Under-23s/21s team in the Checkatrade Trophy over the past three seasons, including twice this campaign.

In December, he signed a one-year contract extension with Brighton, keeping him at the Seagulls until the summer of 2020.

Cox has made the left-back berth his own for Brighton’s U23s, and played every single league match during their 2017/18 campaign, which ended in promotion to PL2.

At the time of Cox signing his new deal, U23 coach Simon Rusk said: “George thoroughly deserves his new contract. He’s delivered a consistent level of performance over the past few seasons and proved to be a valuable member of the team.”