Cobblers sign Blackburn goalkeeper Andrew Fisher in loan deal

The Cobblers have signed Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Andrew Fisher on loan until the turn of the year.

The 21-year-old will come into the squad to add competition for David Cornell due to the calf injury suffered by summer signing Steve Arnold.

Andrew Fisher

The former Shrewsbury Town man is currently sidelined after picking up the injury on his first team debut at Port Vale two weeks ago.

Teenager Bradley Lashley has been on the bench for the past three games, but Fisher will now come in to bolster options in that position, with Lashley likely to go out on loan.

Fisher is highly regarded at Ewood Park, having signed a three-year contract in 2018.

He has made three first team appearances for Rovers, all in the EFL Trophy in the 2017/18 season, and he spent the second half of last season on loan at FC United of Manchester in the National League North.

"I am a big believer in competition for the goalkeeping position," said Curle.

"We planned to have that this season with Steve Arnold and David Cornell, but with Steve sidelined through injury I felt we needed to strengthen that area of the squad.

"Bradley Lashley is an excellent young keeper, but we think he will be better suited getting games rather than sitting on the bench, so Andrew will come in and compete with David Cornell. We will then be looking at loan options for Bradley.

"Andrew is a good young keeper, and we are pleased to welcome him to the club."

Fisher is set to be on the substitute's bench for Saturday's Sky Bet League Two trip to Colchester United.