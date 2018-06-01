Cobblers set up pre-season friendly clash against The Clarets

The Cobblers have confirmed their fourth pre-season friendly after announcing a trip to Vanarama National League South side Chelmsford City on Wednesday, July 11.

Nicknamed The Clarets, Chelmsford enjoyed an excellent season in 2017/18, finising in third place in the table, before suffering a 1-0 defeat to Hampton & Richmond in the play-off semi-final.

The Essex side are managed by experienced non-League boss Rod Stringer, and play at the Melbourne Community Stadium, which has a capacity of a few more than 3,000.

The Cobblers will travel to take on Chelmsford just 24 hours after their trip to FA Trophy winners and county neighbours Brackley Town, and it is expected manager Dean Austin will split his squad and treat both as first team friendlies.

The other confirmed warm-up games are at UCL Division One side Sileby Rangers on Tuesday, July 3, and at another Vanarama League South side, St Albans City, on Saturday, July 7.

Town will also play a friendly while on their pre-season training camp on Spain, which takes place from July 14-20, but the opposition has yet to be announced.

No Sixfields pre-season dates have yet been announced.