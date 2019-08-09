Cobblers send young midfielder on loan to non-league

Cobblers midfielder Jack Newell has joined Southern League Premier Central side Redditch United on a month's loan.

The 18-year-old, who impressed on loan at Corby Town last season, featured heavily in Northampton's pre-season programme but with so much competition for places in central midfield, first-team opportunities will be limited.

Newell has therefore made the temporary switch to Redditch to experience a month of senior football and manager Keith Curle says the move forms part of his player development plan.

"We have individual player development plans for all of our young players and Joe will benefit from this move," explained Curle.

"We saw last season how players like Scott Pollock benefitted from loan moves and the experience they gained from playing against more experienced players week in, week out, really helped their game develop.

"We will monitor Jack closely during his loan move and we wish him well."