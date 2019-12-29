Cobblers' response pleases Curle as they bounce back with a hard-fought point

Cobblers boss Keith Curle was satisfied with his side's reaction to their heavy loss at Crawley Town on Boxing Day after they drew 1-1 with Cheltenham on Sunday.

Town made a nightmare start at the PTS as Conor Thomas slotted home a third-minute spot-kick, but Jordan Turnbull, who gave away that penalty, made amends but equalising late in the first-half.

The home side had virtually all of the territory after half-time but struggled to carve out too many clear-cut chances.

"I think the fans saw a spirited performance and on another day, the three chances Andy Williams has, one of those hit the target and we come away with three points," said Curle afterwards.

"But we showed good character and good belief after going a goal down very early in the game and I don't think they troubled us.

"Apart from the penalty, David Cornell didn't make a save. One shot went over for them but there wasn't anything else."

Some people may have feared the worst when Town fell behind so early but Curle, although disappointed with the manner of the goal, always had faith in his players.

He added: "I always believe in my team but the goal we conceded was disappointing because the ball went into their goalkeeper's hands, no-one stops him from throwing it out and then he throws it.

"We get people back but being back isn't enough because you've got to get back and you've got to mark people. It's just one straight ball through our defence and that's not right.

"I don't think it was a penalty either because it was a foot outside but the referee made an honest decision."