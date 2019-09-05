Cobblers 'putting it all together' and 'don't fear anyone' ahead of Bradford City clash

Winger Nicky Adams believes the Cobblers are starting to 'put it all together' on the pitch following their improved attacking performances against Plymouth Argyle and Peterborough United.

Town had scored just one goal from open play and only three in total before facing Plymouth on Saturday, but they doubled their tally in the space of 45 minutes thanks to Ryan Watson's penalty and a brace for Andy Williams.

Although they didn't net against Peterborough in midweek, again the Cobblers created chances as Harry Smith, Chris Lines and Adams himself all threatened against the League One outfit.

"It's obviously been difficult with a lot of new players coming in and there's a transition and some fans were frustrated because we weren't getting results," said Adams.

"We can't be switching off like we did a couple of times against Macclesfield and Walsall because we'll get punished.

"But we're confident and I think the fans are seeing we're putting it all together now. We're getting the shape right, we're creating chances and apart from a couple of sloppy things we look OK."

After Plymouth last weekend, the Cobblers play another one of the pre-season title favourites this Saturday as they head to Bradford City who, like Town, have won only two league games this season.

"You take the positives from the last few games and I'm confident," added Adams. "Bradford are another team expected to be up there and rightly so as they've got some real good players but we don't fear anyone now after Plymouth.

"We've got to go there and keep doing what we've been doing the last few weeks - get on the front foot and take it to them,

"There's no disgrace in getting beat but we're going there to win and that's the mentality we've got in the dressing room now.

"If we don't win it'll have to be a good performance to beat us now and those are the standards we've set."