Who's been the standout player so far?

Cobblers power rankings: Who leads the way after 10 games?

With 10 games of the new season now done and dusted, let's take a look at who's impressed and who's been slow to get going.

Our new feature - Cobblers power rankings - ranks players based on man of the match polls, with every percentage the equivalent of one point. Those points are then totted up to produce a ranking which reflects each player's performances. These rankings will be updated throughout the season. Here's how they look with 10 games gone (in reverse order)...

Appearances: 1. Points 2.

1. Alan McCormack

Appearances: 1. Points 2.
Appearances: 1. Points: 4

2. Steve Arnold

Appearances: 1. Points: 4
Appearances: 4. Points: 5

3. Billy Waters

Appearances: 4. Points: 5
Appearances: 2. Points: 10

4. Reece Hall-Johnson

Appearances: 2. Points: 10
