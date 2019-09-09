Cobblers pay tribute as club president Bob Church dies

The Cobblers have paid tribute to club president Bob Church, who has passed away.

Church was a former director of the Cobblers, and was appointed as the club's president in 2006.

He was best known for his exploits in the world of angling, and in 2015 he was awarded an MBE for services to fishing. He also wrote several books on angling.

A club statement read: "Northampton Town are deeply saddened by the passing of Club President Bob Church MBE.

"Bob became a Director of Northampton Town in 1986 and served on the Board for 10 years, before becoming the Club President.

"A huge Cobblers fan, even though his health was failing in recent years, Bob was still a regular attender of matches at the PTS Academy Stadium, and remained hugely supportive of the club.

"Beyond football, Bob was a world champion fly fisherman. Bob’s medal tally includes team gold medals at the world fly fishing championships in 1987 and 1988 and European team gold in 1990.

"The readers of Trout Fisherman magazine also voted Bob the Game Angler of the Millennium.

"All of us at Northampton Town are saddened by Bob's passing after a lifetime of service and support to the club. Our deepest condolences are extended to Bob's family and friends."

Cobblers chairman Kelvin Thomas also paid tribute, and said: “This was really sad news.

“Bob was very proud of his role of club president and even though he suffered from ill health in recent years, he still came to every home match that he could.

“We will all miss Bob and his wonderful fishing stories. He remained a big supporter of the club and it won’t be the same without him here on a matchday.

"Our thoughts are with Jeanette and the family, and we will be working with them to show our love and appreciation for Bob in the coming weeks.”