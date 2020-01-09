Cobblers on the road again... fans' away day guide as Town make their debut appearance at Salford City

Following their FA Cup heroics at Burton Albion, the Cobblers are back on the road this Saturday as they head to take on Salford City (ko 3pm) in Sky Bet League Two.

It is the club's first trip to the newly-promoted club, and a big following of Town fans are making the trip to Moor Lane, with Keith Curle's men hoping to maintain their promotion challenge.

Will any of the Class of 92 turn up to watch the Cobblers?

More than 1,000 Cobblers will be ticking off a new ground, so here is a quick guide to getting to the game, and what all of those travelling can expect to find once they get there.

Fixture: Salford City v Northampton Town

Date: Saturday, January 11, 2020

Kick-off: 3pm

The Peninsula Stadium

Competition: Sky Bet League Two

Weather forecast for Saturday: 11c, light rain

Salford nickname: The Ammies, or The Lions. The name 'The Ammies' comes from the fact the club was called Salford Amateurs from 1963 to 1989, before being renamed Salford City.

Club formed: 1940, as Salford Central. Was called Salford Amateurs between 1963 and 1989, and Salford City from then until the present day. In 2014, Salford was taken over by former Manchester United players Ryan Giggs, Gary Neville, Phil Neville, Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt, who each own 10 per cent of the club. Businessman Peter Lim owns the rest, but he also sold a 10 per cent share to David Beckham last year.

The Peninsula Stadium

League club since: 2019 - Salford were promoted to the Football League via the play-offs in May, 2019

Manager: Graham Alexander

Stadium: The Peninsula Stadium (Moor Lane). The club moved to Moor Lane in 1978 and the stadium has undergone a huge renovation in recent years, raising the capacity from 1,600 to more than 5,108, including 2,246 seats. The new-look ground was officially opened by Sir Alex Ferguson in October, 2017.

Address: Moor Lane, Kersal, Salford, M7 3PZ

Ground capacity: 5,108

Record attendance: 4,518 - Salford City versus Leeds United, Carabao Cup first round, August 13, 2019

Average attendance this season: 2,971

Highest attendance this season: 4,518 - Salford City versus Leeds United, Carabao Cup first round, August 13, 2019

Lowest attendance this season (not including EFL Trophy ): 2,389 - Salford City versus Cheltenham Town, Sky Bet League Two, September 14, 2019

Distance from the PTS Academy Stadium (by road): 145 miles

Cobblers' overall record at the Peninsula Stadium: P0 W0 D0 L0 - This is the Cobblers' first visit to Salford City's home ground. Although it will be a new venue for virtually the entire Cobblers contingent, it will be familiar territory for Matty Warburton, who spent a season with Salford City when they were in National League North in 2016/17.

Away fan stands: The away terrace is the East Terrace (The School End), while there are also seats available in the South Stand

Are stands for away fans covered?: Yes

Admission prices: Standard (terrace and seating) - £10, concession £5,under-5s free, but a ticket is required. Concessions are those aged 60 and over on the day of the game, aged between five and 16 (inclusive) on the day of the game, or students with valid photo ID aged 23 or under on the day of the game.

Directions by road: Moor Lane, which is not located in Salford, but in nearby Kersal, is a little more than two miles from Junction 17 of the M60. From the M60 take the A56 towards Manchester City Centre. Postcode for satnav is M7 3PZ. To get to the M60, go via the M1 and M6, exiting the M6 at Jnc 19 to take the M56. Exit the M56 at Jnc5 to join the M60.

Parking: There is no parking available at the ground for visiting supporters, plus the streets in the immediate vicinity of the ground have a residents only scheme in operation. If you venture further away from the ground, there is street parking available. Also, there is a 'Park & Ride' service running from the nearby former IT Lab car-park, which opens at 1.30pm. Buses from there will make the shuttle journey to the drop-off point on Moor Lane. The service runs until kick-off and then again after the match and costs £2 per vehicle. Address for the Park & Ride car park is Riverside, Agecroft Road, Swinton M27 8SJ

Nearest train station: Manchester Victoria is the closest mainline station, which three miles away from Moor Lane. Trains from Northampton involves changes at Birmingham International and Manchester Piccadilly. Piccadilly station is around 4.5 miles from the ground.

Cobblers travel clubs: Sixfields Travel Club - Departing from the PTS Academy Stadium at 9am, and there will be a pub/meal stop on the way. Fares £20 adults, £15 juniors. For all bookings, please call Jenny on 01604 706401.

Cobblers Trust Travel - Coach leaves from Blackthorn at 8.25am, and picks up at Weston Favell (8.30am), The Trumpet (8.35am), The County Tavern (8.40am), The White Elephant (8.45am), The Cock Hotel (8.50am), Kings Heath/Bants Lane (8.55am) and Sixfields (opposite the KFC) at 9am. The cost is £20 for Adults, £15 for accompanied U16s, and the lucnhtime stop is in Leigh. To book please ring Jim on 07840 355864 between 9am and 9pm (texts accepted 24/7).

Cobblers Independent Supporters Club - Call 07830 150081 or 07939 518228. Text only before 5pm

Nearest pub for away fans (details from footballgroundguide.com): Just over a mile way off Bury New Road (A56) is the Friendship Inn. This Joseph Holt pub offers real and also does food. A couple of miles away is the CAMRA Good Beer Guide-listed Church Inn on Church Lane (again off the main Bury New Road - not far from Junction 17 of the M60). Other pubs nearby are the Fairways Lodge on George Street in Prestwich, and the Star Inn on Back Hope Street in Higher Broughton. Alcohol is available inside the stadium.

Next Cobblers away trip: Leyton Orient, Tuesday, January 21, ko 7.45pm