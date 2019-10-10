Cobblers on the road again... fans' away day guide as Town head to Scunthorpe United and Glanford Park

The Cobblers are on the road this Saturday as they head to north Lincolnshire take on struggling Scunthorpe United.

As always, a strong following of Town fans is expected to make the trip to Glanford Park, with Keith Curle's men hoping to get back to winning ways in Sky Bet League Two following last weekend's home defeat to Leyton Orient.

Glanford Park

So here is a quick guide to what all of those travelling can expect to find when they arrive in north Lincolnshire - at a ground where the Cobblers have yet to win in any competition!

Fixture: Scunthorpe United v Northampton Town

Date: Saturday, October 12, 2019

Kick-off: 3pm

Competition: Sky Bet League Two

Weather forecast for Saturday: 15c, dry but cloudy

Scunthorpe nickname: The Iron

Home kit colours: Blue and claret

Chris Long scored as the Cobblers drew 2-2 on their most recent trip to Glanford Park, back in February, 2018

Club formed: 1899

League club since: 1950

Manager: Paul Hurst

Stadium: Glanford Park - currently known as The Sands Venue Stadium. Glanford Park opened in 1988 and was the first new purpose-built Football League stadium to be erected in England for 33 years. The first since Southend United moved to Roots Hall in 1955. The stadium is Scunthorpe's second home ground, with the Iron having previously played at the Old Showground from 1899 to 1988. The Cobblers' final game at the Old Showground was in August, 1986, when Graham Carr's side drew 2-2.

Address: Doncaster Road, Scunthorpe, DN15 8TD

Distance from the PTS Academy Stadium (by road): 127 miles

Ground capacity: 9.088

Record attendance: 9,077 - versus Manchester United, League Cup third round, September 22, 2010

Is the ground all-seater?: No. There is a terrace behind one goal for home supporters

Average attendance this season: 3,564.

Highest attendance this season: 4,554 v Bradford City, September 28, 2019

Lowest attendance this season: 3,017 v Morecambe, September 14, 2019

Most recent Cobblers visit: February 17, 2018, Sky Bet League One - Scunthorpe United 2 Cobblers 2 (Long, O'Toole)

Cobblers' overall record at Glanford Park: P15 W0 D6 L9 - it is fair to say that Glanford Park is far from a happy hunting ground for the Cobblers, who have yet to win at the club's north Lincolnshire home in 15 attempts. There have been several draws in recent visits though, including a 2-2 stalemate on their most recent trip there in 2018, and a thrilling 4-4 back in December, 2008. The Iron actually led that one 4-1 after 32 minutes, but Town hit back to draw thanks to Danny Jackman's late leveller. Glanford Park was opened in 1988, and on their first four visits the Cobblers lost 3-0, 3-0, 5-0 and 7-0!!

Away fans stand: AMS South Stand, with room for 1,678 visiting supporters

Is the stand for away fans covered?: Yes

Admission prices: Adults - Advanced £22, matchday £25; Overs-65s/Under-21s/student - Advanced £15, matchday £17; Under-18s - Advanced £6, matchday £8 (. Under-12s: Free. (maximum of two under 12s free per paying adult/concession. Subsequent juniors must be paid for at the U18 rate)

Directions by road (details from footballgroundguide.com): Leave the M180 at Junction 3 and take the M181 for Scunthorpe. At the end of this motorway, you will see the ground on your right. Turn right at the first roundabout onto the A18 and right again.

Parking: There is a large car park at the gound, and more than 600 spaces are available for both home and away fans priced at £3 per car. The local retail parks operate restrictions on a matchday.

Cobblers travel clubs: Sixfields Travel Club - Coach departs from outside the club shop at the PTS Academy Stadium at 9.30am. Fares £15 adults, £10 juniors. There will be a pub/meal stop en-route

Cobblers Trust Travel - Coach picks up from Blackthorn 9.25am; Weston Favell 9.30am; Trumpet 9.35am; County Tavern 9.40am; White Elephant 9.45am: Cock Hotel 9.50am: Kings Heath / Bants Lane 9.55am; Sixfields (Opposite KFC) 11am: Cost is £20 for adults, £15 for accompanied U16s. The lunch time stop will be in Gainsborough. To book please ring Jim on 07840 355864 between 09.00 - 21.00 (Text accepted 24/7)

Cobblers Independent Supporters Club - Call 07830 150081 or 07939 518228. Text only before 5pm

Nearest pub for away fans (details from footballgroundguide.com): There is a bar at Glanford Park called the Iron Bar, which admits visiting supporters. Near to the stadium there is The Old Farmhouse pub, which allows away fans providing they are not wearing team colours. Another pub that has always been away-fan friendly pub is The Berkeley Hotel, but according to its own website (samuelsmithshotels.co.uk/berkeley-hotel-pub-scunthorpe/) the establishment is currently 'temprarily closed'. There are a number of food outlets and restaurants close to the ground, including Frankie & Benny's, KFC, McDonald's, Costa and Subway.

Next Cobblers away trip: Tuesday, October 22 - Carlisle United v Cobblers (ko 7.45pm)