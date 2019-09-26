Cobblers on the road again... fans' away day guide as Town head to Morecambe and The Globe Arena

The Cobblers are on the road this Saturday as they head to take on struggling Morecambe.

As always, a strong following of Town fans is expected to make the trip to the Globe Arena, with Keith Curle's men hoping to make it four wins out of three as in Sky Bet League Two.

The main stand at the Globe Arena

So here is a quick guide to what all of those travelling can expect to find when they arrive on the north west coast.

Fixture: Morecambe v Northampton Town

Date: Saturday, September 28, 2019

Kick-off: 3pm

The Eric Morecambe statue

Competition: Sky Bet League Two

Weather forecast for Saturday: Mainly cloudy with a chance of showers, 15C

Morecambe nickname: The Shrimps

Club formed: 1920 - they celebrate their centenary in May, next year

The Midland Hotel

League club since: 2007

Manager: Jim Bentley - Bentley is the longest-serving manager in English football. He took charge of Morecambe in May, 2011 and has been the boss for eight years, 135 days. A year longer than the next longest serving, Gareth Ainsworth at Wycombe Wanderers

Stadium: Globe Arena

Address: Christie Way, Morecambe, LA4 4TBGround open since: 2010

The Hurley Flyer pub

Ground capacity: 6,476 (Seating 2,173)

Record attendance: 5,003 v Burnley, League Cup, August, 2010

Average attendance this season: 2,033 - Morecambe have the lowest average attendance in Sky Bet League Two

Distance from the PTS Academy Stadium (by road): 187 miles

Most recent Cobblers visit: August 21, 2018 - Morecambe 1 Cobblers 0

Cobblers' overall record at Globe Arena: P7 W5 D1 L1 - Normally a happy hunting ground for Town, with the 1-0 defeat last August under the management of Dean Austin the only defeat suffered on this ground on the north west coast. There have been some impressive wins at the Globe Arena, with the best a 4-2 win under Chris Wilder back in September, 2015. Town scored four but could have had 10, as what would become the league two title winners started to really hit their stride after a mixed start to the season.

The Boardwalk pub

Away fan stands: PMG Stand blocks A & B (seating); Dennison Trailers Terrace.

Are stands for away fans covered?: Yes

Admission prices: Advanced prices (prices increase by £2 on the match day. No cash sales on the day) - PMG Stand: Adult: £21. Concessions (65+): £17. Young person (18-22): £15. junior (11-17): £6. Under-11s: Free; Dennison Trailers Terrace: Adults: £17. Concessions: £14. Young person £10. Junior: £5. Under-11s: Free.

Directions by road (details from footballgroundguide.com): Exit the M6 at junction 34 and follow the signs for Morecambe. After around five miles you will reach a crossroads (with a McDonalds over on the right) where you turn right onto the Morecambe Road. You will then reach a roundabout, (where there is a Toby Carvery) where you take the first exit into Westgate Road (signposted West Promenade, Sandylands). Continue along this road for about one mile and you will reach the stadium on your right

Parking: Street parking nearby

Nearest train station: Morecambe Railway Station is a 1.1 mile walk from the Globe Arena. Train trip from Northampton to Morecambe involves two, three or four changes, depending on what time train you get. The journey time is approximately 3hrs 30mins. The return journey involves two changes.

Cobblers travel clubs: Sixfields Travel Club - Fares £20 adults, £15 junior (stopping along Morecambe seafront). Departing from outside the club store at the PTS Academy Stadium at 8.30am. Contact: Jenny on 01604 706401.

Cobblers Trust Travel - Fares £20 adults, £15 for accompanied U16s. Departing from: Blackthorn 7.55am; Weston Favell 8am; Trumpet pub 8.05am; County Tavern 8.10am; White Elephant 8.15am; Cock Hotel 8.20am; Kings Heath/Bants Lane 8.25am; Sixfields (opposite KFC) 8.30am

Cobblers Independent Supporters Club - Call 07830 150081 or 07939 518228. Text only before 5pm

Nearest pub for away fans (details from footballgroundguide.com): There is a pub called The Hurley Flyer right outside the ground (www.hurleyflyerpubmorecambe.co.uk), which welcomes away fans. The next nearest bar is at the Regent Leisure Holiday Park, which is a five-minute walk from the Globe Arena. The seafront is a 10-minute walk, and there you will find The Boardwalk, a bar dedicated to away fans at the football. There are also refreshments available inside the ground, including the club's award-winning pies.

Things to see and do away from the football: If you arrive early, you can visit the statue of the town's most famous son, Eric Morecambe, which looks out across the promenade and is approximately a 1.5 mile walk along the seafront from the Globe Arena, and close by there is also The Tern Project, a series of public art installations inspired by the bird life of Morecambe Bay. One building that can't be missed from the promenade is the Midland Hotel, a 1930s art-deco masterpiece which has been lovingly restored in recent years. While there you can enjoy a drink in the Rotunda bar, and visit the Eric Gill artworks on display in the foyer and at the top of the sweeping staircase. If you have a bit more time on your hands, or if you have some youngsters to entertain, then you can play crazy golf at Happy Mount Park, which is also on the seafront, but about three miles from the football ground.

Next Cobblers away trip: Tuesday, October 8 - Cambridge United v Cobblers, Leasing.com Trophy group stage (ko 7.45pm)