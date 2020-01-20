Cobblers on the road again... fans' away day guide as Town head to London to take on Leyton Orient

The Cobblers are back on their travels on Tuesday night when they head to east London to take on Leyton Orient in a Sky Bet League Two fixture.

Town will move to within five points of leaders Swindon Town if they can claim a win at Brisbane Road, and if Crewe and Bradford fail to win their matches at Macclesfield and Colchester respectively, then Keith Curle's men could go third.

The Cobblers were 4-0 winners on their most recent trip to Brisbane Road in February, 2016

After 1,000-plus followings for the matches at Burton Albion and Salford City, another strong turnout is expected on Tuesday.

Here is a quick guide to the Os, on getting to the game, and what all of those travelling can expect to find once they get to Brisbane Road.

Fixture: Leyton Orient v Northampton Town

Date: Tuesday, January 21, 2020

Brisbane Road

Kick-off: 7.45pm

Competition: Sky Bet League Two

Weather forecast for Tuesday: Cloudy, 4C

Leyton Orient nickname: The Os

Brisbane Road

Club formed: 1881

League club since: 2019 - Orient were promoted back to the Football League last April under the management of Justin Edinburgh. They had previously been a League club between the years of 1905 and 2017, but they were relegated at the end of the 2016/17 campaign.

Manager: Ross Embleton. Embleton was one of Justin Edinburgh's assistants last season, and following Edinburgh's tragic death in June at the age of just 49, took caretaker charge of the team. He was in charge for the Os' 1-0 win at the PTS Academy Stadium at the beginning of October. Carl Fletcher was given the manager's job later that month, but was sacked after just five games in charge. Embleton again stepped up as caretaker, but was given the job on a permanent basis at the turn of the year.

Stadium: Brisbane Road. The ground has been Leyton Orient's home since 1937.

Address: Brisbane Road, Leyton, London, E10

Ground capacity: 9,271

Record attendance: 34,345, versus West Ham United, FA Cup fourth round, January 25, 1964

Average attendance this season: 5,621

Highest attendance this season: 7,042, versus Swindon Town, Sky Bet League Two, September 7, 2019

Lowest attendance this season (not including EFL Trophy): 3,425, versus Maldon & Tiptree, FA Cup first round, November 10, 2019

Distance from the PTS Academy Stadium (by road): 84 miles

Cobblers' overall record at Brisbane Road: P 38 W 9 D 11 L 18 - It took the Cobblers a long time to get their first win at the home of Leyton Orient (failing to do so on their first 12 visits), but in recent times their record there has been very good. Their most recent trip to Brisbane Road saw Chris Wilder's title winners romp to a 4-0 success, and Town have won on four of their past five visits there in league games, the other match being a draw. The last time the Cobblers lost a league match at Brisbane Road was on April 2, 2005.

Away fan stands: Away supporters are housed in the east stand, at one side of the pitch, towards the south end

Are stands for away fans covered?: Yes

Admission prices: Matchday prices are £22 for adults, £20 for senior citizens aged 65 and over, while it's £7 for under-18s

Directions by road (from footballgroundguide.com): Leave the M25 at Junction 27 and take the M11 towards London. At the end of the motorway keep in the right-hand lane and follow the signs for the North Circular A406 (W). At the bottom of the flyover where the roads merge, move into the left-hand lane for the A104. At the roundabout turn left onto the A104 towards Leytonstone. After about 1 mile at the next roundabout take the second exit continuing on the A104 towards Walthamstow & Leyton. Half a mile further on, turn left at the traffic lights into Leyton Green Road (signposted to Leyton Leisure Lagoon & Lea Valley Sports). Continue along this road and as you reach a large elevated block of flats on your right turn left into a short slip road that runs past the bus garage and then left into Leyton High Road. Continue along Leyton High Road passing the Leyton Midland Road overground station. As the High Road bears around to the left then the ground is beyond the High Road to the right. So take the most suitable right-hand turn (as some have vehicle restrictions) and they will take you down towards the stadium. The postcode for a satnav E10 5NF

Parking: There is street parking, although beware of a Residents Only Zone in the streets very close to the stadium. Make sure you check the signposts for any restriction information.

Nearest train station: The nearest tube station is Leyton (about a 1/4 of a mile away) which is on the Central Line.

Cobblers travel clubs: Sixfields Travel Club - Departing from the PTS Academy Stadium at 3.45pm and going straight to the ground. Fares £15 for adults, £10 for juniors. For all bookings, please call Jenny on 01604 706401.

Cobblers Trust Travel - To book please ring Jim on 07840 355864 between 9am and 9pm (texts accepted 24/7).

Cobblers Independent Supporters Club - Call 07830 150081 or 07939 518228. Text only before 5pm

Nearest pub for away fans (details from footballgroundguide.com): The nearest pub for away fans is the Leyton Technical on the High Road towards Leyton Tube Station. It is housed in the old Leyton Town Hall, and is listed in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide. A 10-minute walk away on the Grove Green Road is the Northcote Arms, while there is also the Birkbeck Tavern which is on Langthorne Road, behind the Leyton tube station.

Next Cobblers away trip: Macclesfield Town, Saturday, February 1, 2020