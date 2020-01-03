Cobblers on the road again... fans' away day guide as Town head to Burton and The Pirelli Stadium

The Cobblers are back on the road this Sunday as they head to take on Sky Bet League One side Burton Albion in the FA Cup third round (ko 2.01pm).

A big following of Town fans are making the trip to the Pirelli Stadium, with Keith Curle's men hoping to make it to the fourth round of the Cup for the first time since 2004.

The Pirelli Stadium

So here is a quick guide to getting to Burton, and what all of those travelling can expect to find once they get there.

Fixture: Burton Albion v Northampton Town

Date: Sunday, January 5, 2020

Kick-off: 2.01pm

Ivan Toney in action for the Cobblers on their most recent trip to Burton Albion, in April, 2015

Competition: FA Cup, third round

Weather forecast for Sunday: 8C, cloudy

Burton nickname: The Brewers

Club formed: 1950

League club since: 2009

Manager: Nigel Clough

Stadium: The Pirelli Stadium - ground opened in 2005, the club formerly played at the nearby Eton Park Ground, which has now been demolished

Address: Princess Way, Burton upon Trent, Staffordshire, DE13 0BH

Ground capacity: 6,912

Record attendance: 6,746 - versus Derby County, Sky Bet Championship, August 26, 2016

Average attendance this season: 2,996

Highest attendance this season: 6,186 - versus Leicester City, Carabao Cup, October 29, 2019

Lowest attendance this season: 415 - versus Mansfield Town, Checkatrade Trophy, November 121, 2019

Distance from the PTS Academy Stadium (by road): 69 miles

Most recent Cobblers visit: April 25, 2015, Sky Bet League Two - Burton Albion 3 (Diamond og, Edwards, Akins) Cobblers 1 (D'Ath)

Cobblers' overall record at the Pirelli Stadium: P6 W1 D2 L3 - The Cobblers haven't played at the Pirelli much, and their record there is pretty mixed, with just one win coming in March, 2012, when Kelvin Langmead scored a last-minute winner for Aidy Boothroyd's team. On two occasions (in 2009 and 2015) Town have been 3-0 down at half-time, and gone on to lose, while in September, 2012, they again conceded three - only to this time grab a point thanks to second-half goals from Langmead, David Artell and Alex Nicholls.

Away fan stands: East Stand Terrace is behind the goal, while seating is available in the Main Stand

Are stands for away fans covered?: Yes

Admission prices: Terrace tickets are £10 for adults and £5 for under-17s. The match is all ticket and sales cease at 4pm on Friday

Directions by road: The Pirelli Stadium is located just off the A38, which can be reached via the M1 to A50 in Leicestershire. Take exit 24 from M1, follow A50 to the A38. Exit the A38 at the Clay Mills junction and follow Derby Road (A5121) until you reach the second island. Take a right turn at the island and then right again into the car park.

Parking: Car parking is available at the Pirelli Stadium for 400 vehicles at a cost of £5 per vehicle. Supporters can also park in the Ryknild Industrial Estate for £5. Access to the site is from the Derby Road Island by taking the first exit and this is signposted on match days. Parking cannot be pre-booked and is based on a first come, first served basis. Cash is collected on the day by the stewards on the main gate.

Nearest train station: Burton Railway Station is around a mile and a half away from the Pirelli Stadium. As you come out of the station turn left and go down the hill. Turn right into Derby Street and from there it is a straight road up to the stadium. It should take about 25 minutes to walk.

Cobblers travel clubs: Sixfields Travel Club - Coaches depart from the PTS Academy Stadium at 11.15am, and will go straight to the ground. Fares £15 adults, £10 juniors. For all bookings, please call Jenny on 01604 706401.

Cobblers Trust Travel - Two coaches for this game. Coach one leaves from Blackthorn at 9.25am and picks up at Weston Favell (9.30am), The Trumpet (9.35am), The County Tavern (9.40am), The White Elephant (9.45am), The Cock Hotel (9.50am), Kings Heath/Bants Lane (9.55am) and the PTS Academy Stadium (opposite KFC, 10am. The second coachwill leave from Earls Barton at 9.30am. The cost is £15 for adults, £10 for accompanied U16s, and the lunchtime stop is in Ashby De La Zouch

Cobblers Independent Supporters Club - Call 07830 150081 or 07939 518228. Text only before 5pm

Nearest pub for away fans (details from footballgroundguide.com): The nearest pub is probably the The Beech Inn which is around a 10 minute walk, up the A5121 Derby Road (going in the opposite direction to Burton town centre) on the left. You can also park your car there at a cost of £5. Otherwise, there is the Great Northern pub, which serves Burton Bridge Beers, along with a guest ale. This pub is located on Wetmore Road, which leads off the roundabout near to the stadium entrance, go up and over the railway bridge and the pub is on the left. Just under a half a mile away from the stadium is the Burton Town Brewery. Situated in a small industrial unit in Falcon Close (off Hawkins Lane, which itself also runs off the main roundabout by the ground), it opens its doors before matches and has available real and craft ales, lagers, cider and wine. There is plenty of on-street parking in the area

Things to see and do away from the football: According to the Burton Albion FC official site, the following attractions are within a 10-mile radius of the ground - National Brewery Centre - www.nationalbrewerycentre.co.uk; National Adventure Farm - www.adventurefarm.co.uk; Barton Marina - www.bartonmarina.co.uk; National Memorial Arboretum - www.thenma.org.uk; Rosliston Forestry Centre - www.roslistonforestrycentre.co.uk; Clay Mills Victorian Pumping Station - www.claymills.org.uk; St George's Park (FA National Football Centre) - www.thefa.com/about-football-association/st-georges-park; Mercia Marina - www.merciamarina.co.uk

Next Cobblers away trip: Salford City, Saturday, January 11, 2020