Cobblers on the road again...fans' away day guide as Town head to Boundary Park to take on Oldham Athletic

The Cobblers take to the road this Saturday as they head to Greater Manchester to take on struggling Oldham Athletic.

With the team having won three matches on the bounce, a strong following of Town fans is expected to make the trip to Boundary Park.

Boundary Park

So here is a quick guide to what all of those travelling can expect to find when they arrive in Oldham - at a ground where the Cobblers were impressive 5-2 winners on the final day of last season.

Fixture: Oldham Athletic v Northampton Town

Date: Saturday, November 2, 2019

Kick-off: 3pm

The Cobblers were 5-2 winners at Oldham in May

Competition: Sky Bet League Two

Weather forecast for Saturday: 8c, rain

Oldham nickname: The Latics

Home kit colours: Blue and white

Club formed: 1895

League club since: 1907

Manager: Dino Maamria

Stadium: Boundary Park - Boundary Park was originally known as the Athletic Ground when it was opened in 1896 for Oldham's first professional football club, Oldham County FC. When County folded in 1899, Pine Villa FC took over the ground and changed their name to Oldham Athletic. Oldham have played their home games there ever since. Boundary Park is the third-highest stadium, at 509 feet (155m) above sea level, of any Premier League or Football League club after the Hawthorns, home of West Bromwich Albion (551 feet, 168m) and Vale Park, home of Port Vale (525 feet, 160m).

Address: Furtherwood Road, Oldham, OL1 2PA

Distance from the PTS Academy Stadium (by road): 157 miles

Ground capacity: 13,513

Record attendance: 47,671 - versus Sheffield Wednesday, FA Cup fifth round, January 25, 1930

Is the ground all-seater?: Yes

Average attendance this season: 3,405.

Highest attendance this season: 4,428 v Macclesfield Town, October 19, 2019

Lowest attendance this season: 2,438 v Walsall, October 22, 2019

Most recent Cobblers visit: May 4, 2019, Sky Bet League Two - Oldham Athletic 2 Cobblers 5 (A Williams 2, Hoskins, Pierre, Morias)

Cobblers' overall record at Boundary Park: P 19 W 5 D 4 L 10

Away fans stand: Chaddy Road End, with room for 3,750 visiting supporters

Is the stand for away fans covered?: Yes

Admission prices: Adults - Advanced £18, matchday £22; Overs-65s/Under-21s/student - Advanced £8, matchday £10; Under-18s - Advanced £5, matchday £7 (Under-12s: £5). All advanced sales will end at 4pm on Friday, November 1

Directions by road: Travel on the M1 and switch the M6. Follow the M6 and M60 to Hollinwood Interchange/Manchester Rd/A62 in Failsworth. Take the exit for A62 from M60. Continue on Manchester Rd/A62 to Boundary Park. Post Code for your sat nav is OL1 2PA

Parking: Parking is available at the nearby Oldham Royal Hospital, and it is available at a cost of £3. Parking at the ground itself is for permit holders only

Cobblers travel clubs: Sixfields Travel Club - Coach departs from outside the club shop at the PTS Academy Stadium at 9am. Fares £20 adults, £15 juniors. Pub/meal stop en-route. For all bookings, please call Jenny on 01604 706401.

Cobblers Trust Travel - Contact Jim on 07840 355864 between 9am and 9pm. (Text accepted 24/7)

Cobblers Independent Supporters Club - Call 07830 150081 or 07939 518228. Text only before 5pm

Nearest pub for away fans (details from footballgroundguide.com): The closest pub is the Clayton Green on Sheepfoot Lane which is 200 yards from the corner of the Main Stand and the Chaddy End at Boundary Park. There is also the Greyhound Inn, which is across Broadway down Holden Fold Lane. This pub welcomes visiting fans and is around a 10 minute walk away from the ground. The address of the pub is 1 Elly Clough, Holden Fold Lane, Royton, Oldham OL2 5ES. Also around a 15 minute walk away from Boundary Park is the Spring Vale Inn, on Burnley Street (by Asda), while on Oldham Road there is the White Hart Pub. Alcohol is sold to away fans inside the ground, from a separate kiosk to food.

Next Cobblers away trip: Sunday, November 10 - Chippenham Town in the FA Cup first round