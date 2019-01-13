Cobblers ‘nowhere near finished’ in January transfer window

The next 19 days of the January transfer window are unlikely to be any less busy than the previous 12 for the Cobblers, at least judging by manager Keith Curle’s comments after his side’s 3-0 victory against Carlisle United on Saturday.

Northampton have already shipped out four players since the window opened on New Year’s Day, including the permanent transfers of key men Kevin van Veen and Matt Crooks to Scunthorpe United and Rotherham respectively.

Town have also sent forward Billy Waters out on loan to Cheltenham Town for the rest of the season while forgotten man Yaser Kasim had his contract cancelled having not featured at all this term.

Left-sided player George Cox, signed on loan from Premier League Brighton, has been the only incoming but that seemed certain change even before Curle’s comments on Saturday.

Despite his side’s impressive performance and subsequent victory over Carlisle, the Town boss will be expected to seek replacements for Crooks and van Veen over the coming weeks, though he’s also hinted more players could well leave.

When asked if he anticipates further business this month, Curle replied: “Yes. We’re nowhere near finished in the recruitment process and I think it’s important the players know that and know they’re playing to stay in the team.

“Within that, there might still be other people out there that have a look at our players and if all the boxes are ticked – if it’s right for me, right for the club and right for the player – then you still might see movement going the other way.”

Curle will be expected to use the next two transfer windows to re-structure and overhaul the current squad which has underachieved for the past couple of campaigns. His focus will be on putting the foundations in place for the rest of this season and beyond.

He added: “I’ve got to show good housekeeping and make sure we’re in a sustainable position this season, next season and the season after that to have continued progression and growth as a football team.

“That’s myself, James (Whiting), the chairman, other stakeholders at the club and most importantly the players.”