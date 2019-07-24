Cobblers might need to sell before adding to squad

Cobblers might need to unload one or two players before manager Keith Curle adds to the 11 signings already made this summer.

The Town boss was a busy man in the early stages of the summer transfer window, bringing in 11 new faces, but he’s yet to bolster his squad further since the start of pre-season, with striker Vadaine Oliver the most recent addition three weeks ago.

Cobblers have handed trials to Nathan Tyson, Curtis Yebli, former MK Dons forward Robbie Simpson and Birmingham City’s Remeao Hutton at various points during pre-season but none of those players have yet done enough to warrant a permanent deal.

On the chances of adding to his squad before next weekend’s opener against Walsall, Curle said: “It’s a continually fluid situation with the recruitment side of things. We’re still looking.

“I’ve mentioned some of the players that potentially may free up a little bit of room in the budget if they go.

“If they go and if it’s a deal that suits them, then financially it potentially means we’ll have another space available in the squad.”

Neither Yebli nor Tyson will be staying with the Cobblers but Simpson was given another run-out during Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat at non-league Brackley.

“He’s just been training with us and he’s trying to earn a contract,” said Curle.