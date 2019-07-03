Cobblers make it a perfect 10 as they sign Scunthorpe defender Charlie Goode for undisclosed fee

The Cobblers have signed Charlie Goode from Scunthorpe United for an undisclosed fee - their 10th new recruit of the summer

The central defender, who spent the final four months of last season on loan at the PTS Academy Stadium, has been tempted to make the move permanently and signed a three-year contract.

The Cobblers were in competition with other clubs for Goode's services, including interest from a couple of league one outfits, but the player has opted to make the PTS his home.

The 23-year-old becomes the Cobblers' 10th signing of a hectic close season, and will immediately get down to work in pre-season with his new team-mates.

Goode's signing comes a week after Aaron Pierre was sold to Shrewsbury Town, and Curle will be pretty pleased with the business done, as Goode is three years younger than Pierre and proved last season he is a quality defender in Sky Bet League Two.

In all, Goode made 17 appearances while on loan at the Cobblers last season, and impressed throughout his spell, even playing through the pain barrier after breaking his nose in the win at Crewe Alexandra in March.

He wore a protective mask on his face and played the following Saturday against Exeter.

Born in Watford, Goode began his career at Fulham, but was released at 15 and went into non-League.

He played for Harefield United, Hadley, AFC Hayes and Hendon, before being spotted and picked up by Scunthorpe in the summer of 2015.

Goode made 70 starts and 15 substitute appearances in his four-year spell at the Iron, scoring six goals.

He could now feature in the Cobblers' first pre-season friendly of the summer at Sileby Rangers this Saturday (ko 3pm).