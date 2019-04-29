Cobblers loan round-up: Waters nets again as Bunney helps Dale stay up

On-loan Cobblers striker Billy Waters continued his good form when scoring in Cheltenham Town’s 3-2 victory over Swindon at the weekend.

Waters’ fourth goal in his last nine appearances helped Cheltenham race into a 3-0 lead after 30 minutes before they survived a late scare as Marc Richards netted for Swindon.

Defender Joe Bunney was involved in the only goal of the game when his corner led to another former Cobbler, Ian Henderson, finding the net as Rochdale beat Southend 1-0 to secure their League One safety.

Matthew Slinn started for Cogenhoe United as they drew 1-1 with Sleaford Town while Jack Newell was involved in one of Corby’s two goals when they defeated Kidlington 2-1.