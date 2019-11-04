Cobblers loan round-up: Roberts back in action while McWilliams shows 'promise' on debut

Camron McWilliams
Camron McWilliams

Cobblers teenager Camron McWilliams was handed his debut for St Ives Town at the weekend.

The 18-year-old signed on a month's loan for the Southern League club last Friday and was thrown straight into the starting line-up 24 hours later.

But it was a disappointing start for McWilliams who, despite showing 'promise' on debut, couldn't stop St Ives from losing 3-0 to Hitchin Town.

Morgan Roberts produced another lively performance for AFC Rushden & Diamonds as he created several goalscoring opportunities, however they were beaten 3-1 by Biggleswade Town.

Fellow Town youngster Ryan Hughes, who's also on loan at Diamonds, has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury.