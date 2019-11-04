Cobblers loan round-up: Roberts back in action while McWilliams shows 'promise' on debut

Cobblers teenager Camron McWilliams was handed his debut for St Ives Town at the weekend.

The 18-year-old signed on a month's loan for the Southern League club last Friday and was thrown straight into the starting line-up 24 hours later.

But it was a disappointing start for McWilliams who, despite showing 'promise' on debut, couldn't stop St Ives from losing 3-0 to Hitchin Town.

Morgan Roberts produced another lively performance for AFC Rushden & Diamonds as he created several goalscoring opportunities, however they were beaten 3-1 by Biggleswade Town.

Fellow Town youngster Ryan Hughes, who's also on loan at Diamonds, has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury.