Cobblers loan round-up: Lashley wins on debut as McWilliams and Roberts get more minutes

Cobblers goalkeeper Bradley Lashley made a winning start to his time on loan at non-league Daventry Town.

The young shot-stopper signed on a month's loan last week and was straight into the team to face Wantage Town in Southern League Central Division One at the weekend.

And he helped Daventry to all three points as Jack Boewen scored a hat-trick in a convincing 4-1 victory.

Elsewhere, defender Camron McWilliams played 74 minutes for St Ives Town as they were beaten 1-0 by Banbury United in Premier Division Central.

It was a tough day for Morgan Roberts' AFC Rushden & Diamonds, who lost 4-0 to South Shields in the FA Trophy. Roberts played 79 minutes before being replaced. Defender Ryan Hughes remains out injured.