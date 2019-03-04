Cobblers loan round-up: Bunney beaten as McWilliams sees red and Iaciofano nets another

Joe Bunney’s Rochdale were the latest team to come a cropper against Championship-bound Luton Town as they were beaten 2-0 by the League One pace-setters at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

Cobblers loanee Bunney, who was at Blackpool for the first half of the season but moved to Rochdale in January, played 63 minutes and produced a brilliant goal-saving tackle on Jack Stacey (30 seconds into the video), although goals from Danny Hylton and James Collins ensured it was in vain.

Elsewhere, it was a day to forget for Camron McWilliams who saw red during the latter stages of Corby Town’s 3-1 defeat to promotion rivals Peterborough Sports in Division One Central of the Southern League. Fellow Town teenager Jack Newell also started the game.

Bradley Lashley and Jack Daldy played for Wellingborough Town in their 1-0 loss to Pinchbeck United in the United Counties League, with Daldy in particular earning praise for his performance.

Scott Pollock, who made his debut for Cobblers earlier in the season, and Ryan Hughes both played for St Neots Town in their 1-1 draw with Redditch United, although Pollock picked up a knock and had to be taken off at half time.

Finally, Joe Iaciofano scored as he completed 65 minutes for Banbury United in their 2-1 win over Needham Market.

All these absentees didn’t seem to impact on Northampton’s U18s who registered their third successive win, beating Stevenage 4-1 in the EFL Youth Alliance Merit Division 1 on Saturday.