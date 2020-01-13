Cobblers loan latest featuring Williams, Hughes and more

Cobblers defender Jay Williams was handed his first start by Kettering Town since extending his loan spell with the club last week.

The 19-year-old has experienced a frustratingly stop-start season, both at his parent club and during his various loan stints, but he was back in the Poppies team at the weekend.

Kettering were on the road to promotion-chasing Spennymoor in the National League North and they returned home with a dramatic victory thanks to Jason Law's stoppage-time winner.

Williams is into his second loan spell at the Poppies, although Northampton do have a recall option.

Fellow young defender Ryan Hughes made his first start for Banbury United following his loan switch from AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

The teenager played the full 90 as Banbury were twice pegged back in an entertaining 2-2 draw with Nuneaton Borough.

In related news, young Town goalkeeper Bradley Lashley has joined St Ives Town on a month's loan. He started Saturday's 5-2 defeat to Lowestoft Town.

Elsewhere, Billy Waters missed out on a place in the squad as Newport County won 2-1 at Scunthorpe United.