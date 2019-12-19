Cobblers' League Two rivals docked points for financial problems

Cobblers' League Two rivals Macclesfield Town have been docked six points by the EFL after pleading guilty to charges over non-payment of wages and failing to fulfil their league fixture with Crewe Alexandra.

The Silkmen have failed to pay staff several times over the past few months, which led to the players refusing to represent the club against Crewe on December 7 due to concerns over their emotional wellbeing.

The game will be rearranged for later in the season although a date is yet to be confirmed.

Macclesfield, who are now managed by Daryl McMahon after Sol Campbell stood down at the start of the season, have also had a further four-point deduction suspended.

The points deduction drops them from 15th to 22nd in League Two, just three points above the relegation zone. They've only won three league games since beating the Cobblers 2-1 in August.

Prior to the game against Crewe, Macclesfield lost 4-0 to non-league Kingstonian in the FA Cup after being forced to field a mixture of youth team players and loanees.

They also had a winding-up order over unpaid taxes adjourned for a ninth time earlier this week.