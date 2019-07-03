Cobblers land ex-Morecambe striker Vadaine Oliver on free transfer

The Cobblers have boosted their attacking options with the signing of centre forward Vadaine Oliver.

Released by Town's Sky Bet League Two rivals Morecambe at the end of last season, the 27-year-old has put pen to paper on a one-year deal at the PTS Academy Stadium.

Standing at 6ft 2ins tall, Oliver has also previously played for Lincoln City, Crewe Alexandra, Mansfield Town, York City and Notts County.

The Sheffield-born player started his career at home town club Sheffield Wednesday, but failed to make a first team appearance at Hillsborough.

He scored five goals in 24 starts and nine substitute appearances for Morecambe last season, and played the full 90 minutes in the Shrimps' 1-1 draw with the Cobblers at the PTS in January.

In his career to date, Oliver has netted 51 goals in 182 starts and 89 substitute appearances, with his best season coming 2012/13 when he scored 13 goals for Lincoln in the National League.

He becomes the Cobblers' 11th signing of the summer, and has been training with the squad since Monday.

He is set to play a part in Saturday's opening pre-season friendly of the summer against UCL side Sileby Rangers at Fernie Fields.