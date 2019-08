Cobblers Ladies will entertain their Peterborough United counterparts at the PTS Academy Stadium next month.

Northampton will entertain Posh on Sunday, September 15, with a 2pm kick-off.

Admission is free to Northampton Town season ticket holders and those who purchase a ticket for the Newport County game the day before.

The prices for those who are not season ticket holders or who do not hold a Newport County match ticket are £3 per adult while all U18s go free.