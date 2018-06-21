Cobblers kick off new season with home date against Lincoln City

The Cobblers will kick off the new Sky Bet League Two season with a home clash with Lincoln City on Saturday, August 4.

The fixtures for the new campaign have been released, and in a hectic opening spell, Town will play at least six games in the opening four weeks, with four of those on the road.

The long trip to Carlisle United (Aug 11) follows the opening day date with the Red Imps, who were beaten in the league two play-off semi-finals last month, and the Cobblers then travel to Wycombe Wanderers for a midweek Carabao Cup first round date, before Cambridge United visit the PTS Academy Stadium on August 18.

A Tuesday night trip to Morecambe follows on August 21, before Town go to Colchester United on August 25.

September starts with two home dates in a row, against newly-promoted Tranmere Rovers (Sep 1) and Gary Johnson’s Cheltenham Town (Sep 8), before Town go to Port Vale (Sept 15), host Notts County (Sept 22) and make the trip to Mansfield Town (Sept 29).

The festive fixtures have been relatively kind to Dean Austin’s men, with a trip to Yeovil Town on December 22 followed by two big home fixtures, against Swindon Town on Boxing Day (Dec 26) and Milton Keynes Dons the following Saturday (Dec 29).

New Year’s Day sees the Cobblers make their first Football League trip to Forest Green Rovers.

Other fixtures of note include the trip to Stadium MK to take on Paul Tisdale’s Milton Keynes Dons on Saturday, October 20, the short trip to the Abbey Stadium to play Cambridge United will be on Saturday, January 19, and Town go to Notts County on Saturday, April 6.

Over Easter, Town are scheduled to host Macclesfield Town on Good Friday (April 19), before an Easter Monday trip to Bury (April 22).

The Cobblers wrap up their campaign, just as they did last season, with a clash against Oldham Athletic – although this time the match will be at Boundary Park.

Full Cobblers fixtures 2018/19 – all are subject to change

Sat Aug 4 Lincoln City H

Sat Aug 11 Carlisle United A

Aug 14/15 Carabao Cup One – Wycombe Wanders A

Sat Aug 18 Cambridge United H

Tue Aug 21 Morecambe A

Sat Aug 25 Colchester United A

Wed Aug 29 Carabao Cup Two

Sat Sep 1 Tranmere Rovers H

Sat Sep 8 Cheltenham Town H (UEFA Nations League)

Sat Sep 15 Port Vale A

Sat Sep 22 Notts County H

Wed Sep 26 Carabao Cup Three

Sat Sep 29 Mansfield Town A

Tue Oct 2 Bury H

Sat Oct 6 Swindon Town A

Sat Oct 13 Forest Green Rovers H (UEFA Nations League)

Sat Oct 20 Milton Keynes Dons A

Tue Oct 23 Macclesfield Town A

Sat Oct 27 Oldham Athletic H

Wed Oct 31 Carabao Cup Four

Sat Nov 3 Crewe Alexandra H

Sat Nov 10 Emirates FA Cup 1

Sat Nov 17 Exeter City A (UEFA Nations League)

Sat Nov 24 Grimsby Town H

Tue Nov 27 Newport County A

Sat Dec 1 Emirates FA Cup 2

Sat Dec 8 Crawley Town A

Sat Dec 15 Stevenage H

Wed Dec 19 Carabao Cup Five

Sat Dec 22 Yeovil Town A

Wed Dec 26 Swindon Town H

Sat Dec 29 Milton Keynes Dons H

Tue Jan 1 Forest Green Rovers A

Sat Jan 5 Tranmere Rovers A (Emirates FA Cup 3)

Wed Jan 9 Carabao Cup Semi-Final (1)

Sat Jan 12 Carlisle United H

Sat Jan 19 Cambridge United A

Wed Jan 23 Carabao Cup Semi-Final (2)

Sat Jan 26 Morecambe H (Emirates FA Cup 4)

Sat Feb 2 Colchester United H

Sat Feb 9 Lincoln City A

Sat Feb 16 Crawley Town H (Emirates FA Cup 5)

Sat Feb 23 Stevenage A

Sun Feb 24 Carabao Cup Final

Sat Mar 2 Crewe Alexandra A

Sat Mar 9 Exeter City H

Tue Mar 12 Newport County H

Sat Mar 16 Grimsby Town A (Emirates FA Cup quarter-finals)

Sat Mar 23 Cheltenham Town A (Euro 2020 Qualifiers)

Sat Mar 30 Port Vale H

Sat Apr 6 Notts County A (Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final)

Sat Apr 13 Mansfield Town H

Fri Apr 19 Macclesfield Town H

Mon Apr 22 Bury A

Sat Apr 27 Yeovil Town H

Sat May 4 Oldham Athletic A

Sat May 18 Emirates FA Cup Final