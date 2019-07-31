Cobblers 'keeper Cornell linked with Championship switch

Cobblers goalkeeper David Cornell has been linked with a move to Championship club Reading.

Former Sky Sports reporter Pete O'Rourke has speculated that Reading are a 'among a number of clubs' interested in Cornell's signature ahead of next week's deadline.

The summer transfer window closes at 5pm on August 8 for Championship clubs, compared to September 2 for teams in League One and League Two.

It is suggested that the Royals are keen to sign a more experienced goalkeeper to compete with young Portuguese shot-stopper Joao Virginia, who's on loan from Everton, and Sam Walker, and 28-year-old Cornell fits the bill.

The former Wales U21 international, who started out at Swansea City, established himself as Town's undisputed number one last season, playing all 46 league games, but his place between the sticks is expected to come under pressure from summer signing Steve Arnold.