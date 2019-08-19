Cobblers 'just not good enough' in Macc defeat

Defender and goalscorer Jordan Turnbull accepted the Cobblers were simply 'not good enough' during their 2-1 defeat to Macclesfield Town on Saturday.

Turnbull scored his first goal for the club on his 54th appearance but it came in a losing cause as Northampton's winless start to the season extended to four games.

Ben Stephens put Macclesfield in front before Turnbull's well-taken, first-time finish handed the Cobblers a lifeline, only for Theo Archibald to pinch victory in the final minute.

"You could see the goal perked the whole team up and we were on the front foot after that for a while but we let it slip away so it means nothing," said Turnbull.

"It's just not good enough and we've had a long old talk in the dressing room because it hasn't been good enough since the start of the season - any of the games.

"We got back into the match but they were clinical and we weren't. The only positive is that we've got another game coming up quickly and we need to go out there and bounce back."

The Cobblers appeared certain to at least come away with a draw, until the final minute when they failed to defend a throw-in and Archibald was unmarked at the back post to win it.

"We were pushing up and had a lot of people forward and there were a couple of good chances," Turnbull added. "The lads knows that but we've still got to keep it tight at the back when we're doing that.

"We'll always push for the win at home. We won't sit back for a draw and unfortunately it's come to bite us in the backside."

Vadaine Oliver was sent on for his Cobblers debut at half-time but despite providing an extra edge to the home side's attack, he couldn't prevent a second straight defeat at the PTS.

"When we got the goal back we were smelling blood and they were there for the taking," said the striker.

"Willo's missed that chance and then he had a second chance when the keeper made a great save.

"It's very frustrating but fortunately for us we've got a game on Tuesday and we can put it right."