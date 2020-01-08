Cobblers in talks to extend Anderson's contract

Manager Keith Curle is hopeful of keeping Paul Anderson until at least the end of the season after revealing the Cobblers are in talks to extend his contract.

The 31-year-old midfielder, who spent a season at Northampton in 2016/17, was a free agent when he returned to the club earlier in the season.

Anderson was said to have signed a 'short-term' contract in October but the exact length of that deal has not been made clear, prompting fears he could be snapped up elsewhere given his excellent form this season.

Rumours have circled that other clubs are eyeing up a potential move for Anderson but the Cobblers are hopeful of tying him down until at least the summer.

"James Whiting is in contact with Paul's agent and I speak to Paul on a daily basis," said Curle.

"We've got to show good housekeeping and Paul came in at a stage where it suited both parties to offer him the contract that we offered him.

"That hasn't changed because I think we've both been very good for each other. I like Paul, I like what he brings to the club, I like what he brings to the changing room and I like what he brings to the team.

"If James and Paul's agent are able to a deal where both parties are happy then I'm sure we'll be able to re-sign Paul minimum until the end of the season."