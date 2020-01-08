Cobblers in 'ongoing discussions' with transfer targets

Cobblers remain in 'ongoing discussions' with their transfer targets this month as manager Keith Curle looks to bolster his squad.

Cobblers have done just the one piece of business so far in January and that was to send forward Billy Waters out on loan to Newport County.

Curle has made no secret of his wish to strengthen his squad this month but he's also stressed the importance of not signing players for the sake of it.

Any additions must fit in with the current squad, both in terms of ability and character.

"Just because we didn't do any business on the first day of the window doesn't mean anything," said Curle.

"We've had a cup game to contend with but discussions are ongoing and I think the important thing is getting the right people in.

"We know what we've got and we know what we're about in the changing room and it's not only about ability.

"It's about bringing in the right character, the right hunger, the right desire and the right willingness to continue the development of players that come into the squad.

"We're being progressive and we're on an upward curve and we want that to continue."