Cobblers in 'latter stages' of negotiations but face competition to secure their first-choice transfer targets

Keith Curle's attempts to add to his squad with new signings this month have moved to the 'next level' but the Cobblers are facing competition from clubs in higher divisions to land their first-choice targets.

Curle has always been clear in his wish to strengthen during the January transfer window but, with next Friday's deadline quickly approaching, the Cobblers are yet to make any signings.

It's a case of quality over quantity, however, and Curle is willing to be patient to secure his main targets, although with the competition heated, he does have back-up options should those moves not come off.

"We've still got our targets in mind and it's gone to he next level as in the CEOs are talking and now it's about the finances," said the Town boss.

"The couple of players we're looking at, they have got options elsewhere from clubs in higher divisions.

"But we're able to compete in terms of what we're trying to offer the players financially, which is pleasing.

"The phone hasn't gone down when we put our first offer in and we're in the latter stages of being able to negotiate.

"If we're able to bring in those players, then excellent. But if not, we do have other targets in mind that are good enough to come into the changing room and into the team.

"That's important as we don't need fillers just to come in because we feel we've got a decent squad. What we're looking for is quality."