Cobblers in for a tough test as Curle plays down Scunthorpe's lowly league position

Cobblers boss Keith Curle will be taking no notice of Scunthorpe United's lowly league position when his side step out at Glanford Park this weekend.

United, relegated from League One in May, were one of the favourites to win automatic promotion this season but, in similar fashion to the Cobblers 12 months ago, they have made a poor start and languish down in 22nd with just one win.

But their form has steadily improved, helped by the return of several key players, and with former Town man Kevin van Veen back in the goals, they go into tomorrow's match unbeaten in five games in all competitions.

"I think the biggest thing is, with the size of the squad they've got, they've been hammered by injuries at the start of the season," said Curle.

"Getting that continuity within their team and within results as well has been a struggle for them because of the amount of injuries they've had.

"Now they're just getting to the stage where they are consistently getting players back and they've got better options now."

Asked if he expects Scunthorpe to start climbing the table, Curle added: "I think they have a very good squad that hasn't been getting the results that they would have anticipated.

"With the size of their squad and the quality they have, I think it's right for everybody to assume they'll be in and around the top 10 come the end of the season."