Cobblers’ improvement under Curle is no surprise to Crewe boss Artell

It has been no surprise to Crewe Alexandra boss David Artell that Keith Curle has ‘got a reaction’ after taking over at the Cobblers.

After all, he is somebody who knows all about the management style of the Cobblers boss.

Artell was twice signed by Curle as a player, joining up with him at Mansfield Town and Chester City, and the Cobblers’ improvement in form under their new manager was something the Crewe boss expected.

A former Cobblers player, Artell brings his Crewe team to the PTS Academy Stadium on Saturday, and he knows his players are in for a testing afternoon.

“Northampton have been decent for much of the season but they just found it difficult to score,” said Artell.

“The manager (Dean Austin) ultimately paid the price for that.

“I know Keith well having played for him twice, and I know he would have got into them, raised standards and demanded that they stood up and be men on the pitch.

“I am not surprised that he has gone in there and got a reaction because he is a good manager.

“Keith has a good team and now they are scoring again. They are on a good little run since he has gone in there but so are we.

“It will be a tough game but so was going to Stevenage and Yeovil on a Tuesday night, so if we apply ourselves again and be more clinical then there is no reason why we cannot get a result.

“The team is unbeaten in two away games and we have to try and keep that going.”