Cobblers' hectic early-season schedule all part of Curle's plan

Northampton's hectic start to the new season continues tonight when they play their ninth of 10 games in the space of 35 days, but it's all part of manager Keith Curle's grand plan.

The visit of rivals Peterborough United this evening represents a fourth successive Tuesday fixture for Curle's men and their ninth game in all this season, six coming in the league, two in the EFL Trophy and one in the Carabao Cup.

But after signing 14 players and overhauling his squad during the summer, Curle was happy to have a busy start to the season so his new side could spend valuable time building relationships on the pitch.

"Myself and James Whiting sat down at the start of the season and we wanted to organise the games so that they come Saturday-Tuesday, Saturday-Tuesday," he said.

"That was because we knew we've got a relatively new squad with new players that need to bond and the best place to bond and get your team spirit is out on the pitch.

"We were quite glad to have this block of fixtures so we could play Saturdays and Tuesdays because I'd rather play a game than train.

"I love my training and I enjoy my training but I love matchdays and I enjoy the buzz of matchdays."

Although the EFL Trophy does not have the same pull as other competitions, the Cobblers will still use tonight's tie against Peterborough Untied as a chance to continue the momentum following Saturday's win over Plymouth Argyle.

"We spoke about it with the gaffer in the changing room on Saturday because that's got to be the platform for us from now," said defender Jordan Turnbull.

"There'll be slip ups and performances where we're not quite at it but overall we need to play like that and play with the same mentality and same intensity.

"That's especially at home where we need to have an attacking threat and create opportunities every time we play. If we can replicate Saturday's performance we'll be in with a good chance."