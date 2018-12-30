Cobblers have ‘bits and pieces’ in the ‘pipeline’ with transfer window set to open

Manager Keith Curle says the Cobblers have ‘bits and pieces’ in the ‘pipeline’ ahead of the January transfer window, which opens on Tuesday.

Curle has so far only worked with the players he inherited from Dean Austin back at the start of October, but that will likely change over the coming weeks when he finally gets the opportunity to bring his own men to the club.

Ultimately, if players can’t adhere to the fundamentals that I put in place for them, then they need to go and jump on another bus.

The former Carlisle United boss has spent the past three months constantly tinkering with his team selection while also playing a variety of systems and formations to gain a thorough understanding of what he currently has at his disposal.

Now three months into his reign, he’s in a position to decide who should stay, who should go and which positions most need an upgrade as the Cobblers look to make a push towards the top half of League Two.

“I’m still very much playing with someone else’s team, someone else’s players, someone else’s personalities,” said Curle. “I’m trying to mould and generate a belief in myself and the systems and in the way that I work.

“Players are coming on board, players are staying on board and players are adhering to the structure that we’re trying to put in place.

“There are bits and pieces which we’ve got in the pipeline. There are no need for wholesale changes but I see the team as a jigsaw puzzle and it still needs a few pieces tried in different places.”

While the focus will largely be on potential incomings in January, there could well be some players heading out - either permanently or on loan - with Curle warning his squad that they must prove themselves to him.

He added: “The cornerstones are there. The fight, the commitment, the desire, the willingness is all there but we’re still putting the edge together, but good puzzlers will always tell you that you start on the outside and work you’re way in.”

“I want to improve players and I want players to enjoy working. But ultimately if players can’t adhere to the fundamentals that I put in place for them, then they need to go and jump on another bus.”