Cobblers handed trip to Wycombe Wanderers in Carabao Cup

The Cobblers have been handed a trip to Sky Bet League One side Wycombe Wanderers in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Town will travel to Adams Park to take on Gareth Ainsworth’s newly-promoted side, who include former Town striker Adebayo Akinfenwa in their ranks, in the week beginning August 13.

The draw was made in Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam, with former Premier League stars Steve McManaman, Dennis Wise and Louis Saha doing the honours.

The Cobblers’ most recent trip to Wycombe was in October, 2015, when goals from Marc Richards, Lawson D’Ath and Shaun Brisley secured a 3-2 win.

The most recent meeting between the sides was in the EFL Checkatrade Trophy on August 30, 2016, with the Chairboys cruising to a 3-0 win.

Carabao Cup draw

South section: Millwall v Gillingham, Portsmouth v AFC Wimbledon, Cheltenham Town v Colchester United, Yeovil Town v Aston Villa, Southend United v Brentford, Reading v Birmingham City, Wycombe Wanderers v Northampton Town, Swindon Town v Forest Green Rovers, Norwich City v Stevenage, Exeter City v Ipswich Town, MK Dons v Charlton Athletic, West Bromwich Albion v Luton Town, Bristol Rovers v Crawley Town, Bristol City v Plymouth Argyle, Cambridge United v Newport County, Queens Park Rangers v Peterborough United, Oxford United v Coventry City

North section: Rotherham United v Wigan Athletic, Tranmere Rovers v Walsall, Crewe Alexandra v Fleetwood Town, Scunthorpe United v Doncaster Rovers, Macclesfield Town v Bradford City, Grimsby Town v Rochdale, Sheffield United v Hull City, Nottingham Forest v Bury, Middlesbrough v Notts County, Sunderland v Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United v Bolton Wanderers, Carlisle United v Blackburn Rovers, Mansfield Town v Accrington Stanley, Port Vale v Lincoln City, Preston North End v Morcambe, Oldham Athletic v Derby County, Shrewsbury Town v Burton Albion, Blackpool v Barnsley