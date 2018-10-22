Cobblers handed tough trip to Lincoln City in FA Cup first round

The Cobblers will travel to Sky Bet League Two leaders Lincoln City in the FA Cup first round.

Keith Curle’s men will travel to Sincil Bank on the weekend of November 10/11.

The two teams have already met in the league this season, with the Imps winning 1-0 at the PTS Academy Stadium on the opening day of the campaign.

Cobblers have never played Lincoln in the FA Cup.

The draw was broadcast live on BBC2 television, with the show being hosted by Mark Chapman.

The home teams were drawn out by former Chelsea and England midfielder Dennis Wise, with former Manchester United and Aston Villa man Dion Dublin doing the honours for the away team.

Hitchin Town FC’s Top Field ground was the venue, with the Southern Premier League side in the draw following their 1-1 stalemate with Isthmian League Premier side Leatherhead, who famously saw off the Cobblers in a Cup shock back in 1976.

The Cobblers will be hoping to improve on last season’s performance in the Cup, when they went out at the first round stage to Scunthorpe United.

FA Cup first round draw

Haringey Borough vs AFC Wimbledon

Maidstone United vs Macclesfield Town

Ebbsfleet United vs Cheltenham Town

Hampton and Richmond Borough vs Oldham Athletic

Swindon Town vs York City

Mansfield Town vs Charlton Athletic

Torquay United vs Woking

Scunthorpe United vs Burton Albion

Port Vale vs Sunderland

Aldershot Town vs Bradford City

Grimsby Town vs MK Dons

Chorley vs Doncaster Rovers

Alfreton Town vs Fleetwood Town

Bromley vs Peterborough United

Southport vs Boreham Wood or Dagenham and Redbridge

Plymouth Argyle vs Stevenage

Chesterfield vs Billericay Town or Taunton Town

Lincoln City vs Northampton Town

Barnet vs Bristol Rovers

Yeovil Town vs Stockport County

Bury vs Dover Athletic

Gillingham vs Hartlepool

Oxford United vs Forest Green Rovers

Tranmere Rovers vs Hemel Hempstead or Oxford City

Accrington Stanley vs Colchester United

Barnsley vs Notts County

Shrewsbury Town vs Salford City

Met Police vs Newport Town

Walsall vs Coventry

Rochdale vs Gateshead

Hitchin Town or Leatherhead vs Solihull Moors

Sutton United vs Slough Town

Guiseley vs Cambridge United

Exeter City vs Blackpool

Luton Town vs Wycombe Wanderers

Morecambe vs Warrington Town or Halifax Town

Crewe Alexandra vs Carlisle United

Southend vs Crawley Town

Chippenham or Maidenhead United vs Portsmouth

Weston-Super-Mare vs Harrogate Town or Wrexham