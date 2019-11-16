Cobblers handed Pompey tie in EFL Trophy

Cobblers have been drawn away to Portsmouth in the second-round of the EFL Trophy.

Portsmouth reached this stage of the competition by topping Southern Group B, finishing ahead of Oxford United with eight points from their three fixtures.

Cobblers finished second in Southern Group H behind Peterborough United.

The second-round tie, to be held at Fratton Park, is currently scheduled to take place during the week starting December 2 but with Cobblers hosting Notts County in the FA Cup on December 1, it could be moved to a later date.

Details on the time and date of the match will be confirmed next week.