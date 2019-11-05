Cobblers go through in EFL Trophy without playing

Cobblers are through to the next round of the EFL Trophy after Cambridge United could only manage a draw with Arsenal U21s before losing on penalties this evening.

Cambridge had to win the match outright or triumph in a penalty shoot-out to keep alive their hopes and deny Northampton, at least until they played Peterborough United next week.

But despite taking the lead, the U's were pegged back and then lost 4-3 in the shoot-out, Dan Jones missing the vital spot-kick when firing over the bar.

Harvey Knibbs had steered Cambridge ahead just before half-time but six minutes into the second-half Liam O'Neil picked up his second booking and was given his marching orders.

John Jules slammed home an equaliser nine minutes later before Arsenal triumphed on spot-kicks.

Earlier in the competition, Cobblers beat Arsenal U21st on penalties, lost 2-0 at home to Peterborough United and defeated Cambridge 1-0 at the Abbey Stadium through Harry Smith's first-half goal.

Cobblers finish second in Southern Group H behind winners Peterborough, meaning they will be away in the first round of the knockout stage of the competition.