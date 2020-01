Cobblers' trip to Cheltenham Town has been rearranged for Tuesday, February 25, at 7.45pm.

The Sky Bet League Two clash was originally scheduled for January 25 but had to be postponed due to Town's FA Cup involvement.

The Cobblers host Derby County in the fourth-round next Friday, so Keith Curle's side will now head to Whaddon Road next month.

Cheltenham are currently third in League Two, two points ahead of the Cobblers.