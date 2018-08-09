Cobblers given McWilliams boost ahead of Carlisle trip

Cobblers have been handed a fitness boost with the news that midfielder Shaun McWilliams is not expected to be out for as long as first feared.

The 19-year-old sustained a hamstring injury midway through the first-half in Saturday’s opener against Lincoln City, replaced by Jack Bridge.

It was feared that McWilliams, who cut a distraught figure as he left the pitch, would be sidelined for a prolonged spell, especially when manager Dean Austin revealed in his post-match interview the teenager had pulled his hamstring.

But McWilliams went for a scan this week and the news is promising, with Austin saying: “The scan results were very encouraging.

“The injury isn’t as bad as we first feared and in addition to that, he has made terrific progress this week and is improving daily.

“We won’t take any risks with him of course, but such has been his progress we are keeping all of our options open in terms of a return and we haven’t totally ruled him out of anything at this stage.

“He will keep working with the medical staff and we will see how he goes from now until Saturday before making any decisions.

“Junior Morias came through the midweek reserve game well, so we will head north with a number of strong selection decisions to make and as a manager, that is a good position to be in.”