Cobblers forward Waters makes loan switch to League Two rivals

Cobblers forward Billy Waters has joined League Two rivals Newport County on loan until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old is out of contract in the summer and has struggled for game-time this season, starting just six matches in all competitions with his last start coming at Carlisle United all the way back in October.

He was made available for transfer by manager Keith Curle last summer but couldn't manufacture a move away from the club.

Waters, who's also had loan spells at Cheltenham and Cambridge, admitted to being 'close to breaking point' over his lack of game-time this season.

He's made 56 appearances for the Cobblers since signing from Cheltenham in the summer of 2017, scoring two goals, but will spend the rest of the season at Rodney Parade.

The Exiles are currently 15th in League Two. As part of the agreement, Waters is not permitted to play against the Cobblers during his loan spell.