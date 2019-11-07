Cobblers' finances in good health irrespective of potential FA Cup run

The potential financial rewards from any cup run this season would merely be a 'bonus' for the Cobblers and manager Keith Curle, who remains content with the funds currently available to him irrespective of his side's fortunes in the FA Cup.

The Cobblers have been knocked out before the third-round stage in each of the last three seasons, humiliated by non-league Stourbridge in 2016 before they were beaten at the first hurdle in successive years, losing to Scunthorpe United and Lincoln City.

That has denied them any chance of drawing a big club and raking in significant funds at the third-round stage, but having been handed a trip to National League South side Chippenham Town this weekend, the club will be hoping for a decent run in the competition.

However, the financial rewards of cup success does not overly concern Curle, who said: "The pleasing thing for us is that the football club's business model is not geared on a cup run.

"Our financial plan is not dependent on us having to get to the fourth round, the fifth round or the semi-finals or anything like that.

"That shows the level of housekeeping that we've got on at the football club where we deal with what we've got and where we are.

"Anything that does materialise in the cup is a bonus that adds to the bottom line of the housekeeping and we don't spend what we haven't got. That's vitally important."

If the Cobblers do go on a cup would, would that give Curle extra money to spend?

"Anything that does come in, a percentage of that money will be geared towards the footballing department," he added.

"That's how I see and envisage a football club should be run - if you haven't got it, you don't spent it but if it comes, you proportionate it correctly and you're able to utilise the money how and where it's needed.