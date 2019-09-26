Cobblers feeling confident but won't take Morecambe lightly

On-loan centre-back Scott Wharton says the Cobblers have taken 'a lot of confidence' from their recent improved form - but that doesn't mean they'll take victory at out-of-form Morecambe for granted this weekend.

The Shrimps have taken three points in only one match this season - winning 1-0 at Macclesfield last month - and currently lie 22nd in Sky Bet League Two with six points from 10 games.

Town made a slow start themselves but seven points from their last three fixtures has lifted them to 12th and within three points of the play-offs.

“We definitely needed a week like that just to get a couple of wins under our belt, a couple of clean sheets and back-to-back wins and I think the lads have taken a lot of confidence from that,” said Wharton.

“It’s given us a platform and now we want to build on it. The more consistent teams will be successful in League Two so if we can find some consistency we’ll be up there.”

Town's trip to Morecambe on Saturday is the first of several games against teams who have struggled to get going this season and are currently languishing in the bottom third of the table.

Wharton knows that means little when matchday comes around though, adding: “Teams are fighting for their lives week in, week out in League Two and we can’t take it as a game that we’ll just turn up and win.

“If we do that, we’ll lose the game, I can guarantee that. We have to turn up with a positive mindset, work hard for the full 90 minutes and if we do that I think we’ll get the three points.

“We’ve done quite well against the better teams but against teams lower down we just need to keep our mentality right and keep our focus throughout the game and I’m sure we’ll get the points.”