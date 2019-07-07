Cobblers fans get their first look at new Northampton Town players in Sileby Rangers friendly

New signing Vadaine Oliver scored a second-half hat-trick as Cobblers began their pre-season campaign with a thumping 7-0 victory. Andy Williams and Junior Morias were the men on target in the first-half before a different team came out in the second-half and shifted Town up a gear, adding five further goals on a productive afternoon at Fernie Fields.



