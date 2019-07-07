Cobblers fans get their first look at new Northampton Town players in Sileby Rangers friendly
Northampton Town fans were given their first look at the new signings as Cobblers held their traditional pre-season friendly against Sileby Rangers on Saturday.
New signing Vadaine Oliver scored a second-half hat-trick as Cobblers began their pre-season campaign with a thumping 7-0 victory. Andy Williams and Junior Morias were the men on target in the first-half before a different team came out in the second-half and shifted Town up a gear, adding five further goals on a productive afternoon at Fernie Fields.