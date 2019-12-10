Cobblers duo nominated for monthly awards after fine November form

Cobblers boss Keith Curle has been nominated for the Sky Bet League Two Manager of the Month award for November.

A terrific 4-1 home victory over high-flying Crewe Alexandra was the highlight of an excellent month for the Cobblers as they continued their climb up the League Two table.

The month had started with a frustrating 2-2 draw at Oldham Athletic when Town conceded twice in the last five minutes, but the win over Crewe was backed up by a 2-0 victory against Grimsby Town.

They also made light work of Chippenham Town in the FA Cup first-round.

Curle faces competition for the award from Scunthorpe United's Paul Hurst, Plymouth Argyle's Ryan Lowe and Richie Wellens, who led Swindon Town to three wins from three in November.

Curle's not the only Cobblers man to be rewarded for Town's good form though, with central defender Scott Wharton in the frame for the Player of the Month award.

In addition to his excellent performances at the back, the young Blackburn loanee also contributed three league goals and one in the FA Cup, including a lovely controlled volley against Crewe Alexandra.

Also in contention for the award are Ebou Adams of Forest Green Rovers, Plymouth midfielder Antoni Sarcevic and the league's top scorer Eoin Doyle, who has 18 goals for Swindon.

The winners of both awards will be announced later in the week.