Cobblers defender Odoffin makes free transfer switch to Scottish outfit Livingston

Cobblers defender Hakeem Odoffin has joined Scottish Premiership outfit Livingston on a free transfer.

The 20-year-old only joined Town last summer, signed by then boss Dean Austin on a free from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

He started the first Sky Bet League Two match of the season, the 1-0 defeat to Lincoln City, as well as three of the next four league games, but has struggled to nail down a regular place since then.

After Keith Curle took charge of Town in early October, Odoffin has managed just five league starts, and he hasn’t featured at all since the 1-1 Boxing Day draw with Swindon Town at the PTS Academy Stadium.

The Cobblers have a future sell on clause as part of the deal.

“We wish Hakeem well,” said Curle. “As we have said before, this January transfer window has been a chance for those players who might not be playing as regularly as they would like to consider their options.

“This is an excellent opportunity for Hakeem to go and play first team football more regularly.

“We part on good terms, we thank Hakeem for his efforts here and we wish him every success at Livingston.”

In all, Odoffin made 13 starts for the Cobblers and three substitute appearances.

He joins a Livingston side that is eighth in the Scottish Premiership, but has lost their past four games, and are managed by former Norwich City and Scotland midfielder Gary Holt.

Odoffin, who could be in line to make his debut in Saturday’s trip to Motherwell, becomes the sixth player to head out of the exit door at the PTS Academy Stadium during the January transfer window.

The others to have gone out are Kevin van Veen, Matt Crooks, Yaser Kasim, Lewis Ward and Billy Waters.

As yet, Town boss Curle has made just three loan signings in George Cox, who is injured, Joe Powell and Timi Elsnik.

Town are understood to have current bids in for at least two players, and will be hoping for recruitments ahead of the transfer window closing at 11pm on Thursday night.

Cobblers January transfer window business

Ins: George Cox (loan), Joe Powell (loan), Timi Elsnik (loan)

Outs: Kevin van Veen (sold to Scunthorpe), Yaser Kasim (contract cancelled), Matt Crooks (sold to Rotherham United), Lewis Ward (loan terminated), Billy Waters (loaned out to Cheltenham), Hakeem Odoffin (free transfer to Livingston)